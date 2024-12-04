Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.
View Our Latest Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.