Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

