Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,275 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.