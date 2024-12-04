Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE REZI opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

