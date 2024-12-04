Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,442 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 16,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,473,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,042,000 after buying an additional 1,543,854 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PR opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

