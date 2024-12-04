Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,141 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 22.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

