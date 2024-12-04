Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 632.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.