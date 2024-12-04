Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,950,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.