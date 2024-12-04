Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

