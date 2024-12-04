Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 72,077 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,077 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 72.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

