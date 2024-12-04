Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 14,008 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 770,717 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NWL opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

View Our Latest Report on NWL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.