Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,464 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.13 and a 1-year high of $303.85. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.