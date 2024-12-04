Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,852 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 37.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,313 shares of company stock worth $1,780,681 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $511.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.57 and a 12-month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

