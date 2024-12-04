Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. CWM LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.