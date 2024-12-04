F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of FNB opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $405,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
