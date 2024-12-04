Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

