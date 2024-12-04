Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,688 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $862.15 million, a PE ratio of 153.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $231,604.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,808. The trade was a 57.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $207,205.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,532.39. The trade was a 18.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,213 shares of company stock worth $752,673. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

