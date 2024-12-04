FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

