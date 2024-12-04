Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 10,317 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

