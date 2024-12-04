iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.