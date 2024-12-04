Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.
In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
