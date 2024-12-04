Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

