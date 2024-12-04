Townsquare Capital LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,257.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,068.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,338.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,388.61.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

