Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 793 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.34 and a beta of 0.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,740. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,606,298.24. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,553 shares of company stock worth $7,933,974 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

