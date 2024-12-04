Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,706,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 255,458 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $18,533,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 55.3% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 131,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 257.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.