Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS PSFJ opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

