Townsquare Capital LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,992.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

