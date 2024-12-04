Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.