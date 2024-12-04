Townsquare Capital LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

