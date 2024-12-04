Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

