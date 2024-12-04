Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 590 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.30.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

