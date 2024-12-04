Townsquare Capital LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

