Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 821,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 524,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

