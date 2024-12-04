Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

