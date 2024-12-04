Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 183,544 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

EFC stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.08%.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.