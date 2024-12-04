Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

