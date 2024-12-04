Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 701,000 Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 11.78% of Kindly MD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindly MD in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Get Kindly MD alerts:

Kindly MD Trading Up 38.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDLY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Kindly MD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Kindly MD Company Profile

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.