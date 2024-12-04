Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Down 5.3% in November

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 106,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.