Townsquare Capital LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Holley worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

