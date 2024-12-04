Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

