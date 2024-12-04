Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading 10.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 60.85 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.77). 218,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 336,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60,000.00%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £94.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.23.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

