Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 247,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. The trade was a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

