Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Imperial Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPMLF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.
About Imperial Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Metals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.