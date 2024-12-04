Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

