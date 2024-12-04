DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 89,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

