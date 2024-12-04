Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 251.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

IUSG opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

