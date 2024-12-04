BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 52,846 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,846 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,922,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,658,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 875,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 333,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 125,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EDV opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

