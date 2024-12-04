Townsquare Capital LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

