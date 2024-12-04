Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

