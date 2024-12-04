Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.36 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

