Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG
Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
ATSG opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.36 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.27.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air Transport Services Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.