Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 21,681 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

